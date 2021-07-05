Andre Gayle murder: Four people handed life terms at Bristol Crown Court
Three men and a teenager who murdered a man as he left a silent disco have been jailed for life with minimum terms set.
Rico Corbin and Tyan Finlayson, both 28, Jerome Lewis, 25, and Kymani Ennis, 17, pursued Andre Gayle, 29, armed with machetes and attacked him in front of crowds outside Easton Community Centre.
During sentencing at Bristol Crown Court, judge Mrs Justice Cutts said the group of men "hunted as a pack".
Corbin and Lewis had been released on licence at the time, last August.
'Joint enterprise'
Reporting restrictions were lifted for Ennis at the hearing on Monday.
Mrs Justice Cutts continued: "Andre Gayle could not get away and fell to the ground in front of partygoers when he couldn't defend himself.
"Lewis, you stabbed him five times. He was taken to a car and driven to the hospital but he died.
"You were all part of this joint enterprise and you are all responsible for his death."
Lewis, of Kimberley Place, Croydon, earlier pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing on 9 April.
The other defendants were convicted by jurors after a trial in which they all denied the charge of murder.
A second man who was also attacked, in a case of mistaken identity, survived his injuries.
The judge described Lewis having carried out a "frenzied attack" with a machete on Mr Gayle.
She told Lewis: "I consider you to be highly dangerous.
"You have suffered from mental illness. You pleaded guilty to an offence of murder. I afford you credit for that guilty plea," she said.
When handing down the sentence to Ennis, Mrs Justice Cutts said despite his young age and being under the orders of the older men: "You joined the chase with your knife drawn.
"You have had a troubled childhood. You have been subjected to exploitation by those older than you involved in the county lines drug trade."
Father-of-six Mr Gayle was attending the event on August Bank Holiday.
The men and teenager were sentenced as follows:
- Rico Corbin, 28, of Speedwell, Bristol, was handed a 26-year minimum term
- Tyan Finlayson, 28, of Speedwell, Bristol, was handed a minimum term of 23 years. His previous convictions included drugs supply and carrying weapons. Although he was not carrying a knife he was "part of the plan", the judge said
- Kymani Ennis, 17, of no fixed abode, was handed a minimum term of 17 years
- Jerome Lewis, 25, of Kimberley Place, Croydon, who the judge said played a "leading role", was handed life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years
A fifth defendant, 41-year-old Daniel Atkinson, was found not guilty.
