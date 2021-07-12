Couple to participate in every Olympic sport
A couple will be attempting to complete more than 85 individual Olympic events during the 17 days of Tokyo 2020.
Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates are taking on the Spennylympic challenge in memory of Mr Bates' brother Spencer, who died in 2011 of motor neurone disease aged 49.
More than 50 current and former team GB Olympians, including gold medallist Sally Gunnell are helping support them.
"If it's in the Olympics then we're doing it," said Mr Bates.
"So anything that people look at and think that's terrifying, we're doing that too. The 10m diving for instance, we have to cycle 240km, run a marathon, do a 10k swim," he added.
Motor neurone disease is a fatal, rapidly-progressing, incurable disease affecting the brain and spinal cord. It affects how people talk, walk, drink and breathe, because cells in the brain and nerves stop working.
The Spennylympic challenge will run in parallel to Tokyo 2020, giving the couple just over two weeks to finish more than 80 Olympic events.
The Bristol University medical student and Mr Bates, who lives in Oxfordshire, said they hoped to raise £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Mr Bates said his brother "would have adored" the challenge, adding: "He would be laughing his socks off but he would be massively proud."
The couple have already received help and support from past and present members of Team GB, including Bristol-based synchronised swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe, who are teaching them a routine.
"I'm really happy that we're able to be part of it," said Ms Thorpe.
"I'm glad that they asked us and they are doing really well, hopefully we can help spread awareness."
The challenge begins on 23 July to 8 August and events will take place in Bristol, Oxford, London, Reading and Dorset.
