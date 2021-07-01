Avon and Somerset Police chief: 'Officers faced impossible job'
Avon and Somerset Police's outgoing chief constable accepts some people's confidence in it was "diminished" by recent protests in Bristol.
Andy Marsh led the force through a turbulent period, policing Black Lives Matter and Kill the Bill protests.
He said officers faced an "impossible job" when Edward Colston's statue was thrown into Bristol Harbour last year.
But he said the force has "built" its reputation in other parts of society over an "incredibly difficult year".
Mr Marsh, who leaves his role on Thursday, said he saw the "worst public disorder" in his career on the night of the Kill the Bill protest on 21 March and "met many injured officers with a heavy heart" as they returned from the front line.
While he said other officers had a "two-minute window" to intervene as protesters hooked a rope around the statue of Edward Colston, toppled it and threw it into Bristol Harbour on 8 June 2020 during a Black Lives Matter protest.
He said he "regrets" the toppling of the statue - "there are other ways that things should take place" - but that officers at the protest made a "common sense, practical decision" to allow the protest to continue.
Mr Marsh said of the last year: "The police have had to plot a route through it while being everyone's police force and that has been incredibly difficult.
"I do accept that confidence in Avon and Somerset has diminished in the eyes of a small proportion of society.
"I think many in society can accept understand why we did or didn't do things. In other sections of society, I think our reputation has built."
He said the next chief constable, who will be appointed later this year, will "have a big job building trust and confidence of everyone because that's what the police need".
Deputy chief constable Sarah Crew will lead the force until Mr Marsh's permanent successor is appointed.
