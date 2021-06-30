Marlborough mother starts school safety parking petition
A mother has launched a petition for safer roads outside a primary school after her five year old daughter was hit by a car outside it.
Jennifer Sinclair's daughter was struck by the side of the car, but was not injured, in Marlborough on Monday.
"The lady wasn't going fast, and granted, my daughter wasn't looking where she was going. She's not hurt, just shook up," said Mrs Sinclair.
So far nearly 200 people have signed her online petition.
The roads behind St Mary's Church of England Primary School - Ducks Meadow, Van Diemens and Isbury Road - where the accident happened, are all dead-ends.
Concerned parents say they see high volumes of traffic at both ends of the school day, as there are no parking restrictions on these roads.
Mrs Sinclair said that both the use of the unmarked dead-end roads behind the school for pick-ups and drop-offs, and some parents disregard of parking restrictions in front of the school are causing problems.
The school gives out free parking permits for parents to use the nearby George Lane car park, but Mrs Sinclair says a number of parents are not using these.
A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: "Our neighbourhood team in Marlborough is aware of ongoing traffic and parking issues at the school and have been providing support in the way of routine patrols during the start and end of the school day.
"We have also spoken to the school about liaising with the local authority around parking enforcement."
