Digital divide: Older people in the West left 'lonely'
Lack of access to the internet has left elderly people feeling "lonely" and "inadequate" during the pandemic.
According to Age UK, elderly people across the West are being discriminated against because they do not have access to a digital device.
Without the internet, many have been unable to attend virtual classes or even book a table at the local pub as lockdown restrictions eased.
The charity has launched a scheme to help people learn digital skills.
Ray, 82, whose art lasses were cancelled when lockdown began, recalled: "You tend to feel a bit lonely. I didn't go out, well I couldn't at the time cause of Covid... and I was sat here and all I had to do was watch the television."
He was able to benefit from Age UK's Think Digital programme.
It paired him with a digital champion who delivered remote support sessions and taught him how to use a laptop to connect with others online.
He is now able to continue his painting classes remotely and said: "I feel now that the world is my oyster."
The pandemic has seen a rise in the use of digital services but the latest figures from Ofcom show only 55% of over 65 year olds use a smartphone.
While 46% percent of over 75 year olds have not used the internet recently, 39% of those have never used it before.
Although Brenda, from Bristol, has a tablet she was gifted, she is reluctant to use it and go online.
"I don't use it, I can't now, our brains don't work like that. We've never had this when we were kids, first time I've ever had it and I'm 86. "
She said she felt "inadequate" when she visited a local pub and was unable to access the menu, which is viewed via an app.
Sally West, policy manager at Age UK said: "We'd love to help a lot more people gain digital skills but it takes resources and time.
"With more funding and resources we would be able to help a lot more people benefit from using the internet".