Covid: The Bristol student and volunteers sending oxygen to India
A Bristol student whose friend and her unborn baby died with Covid in hospital in India is raising money to help relief efforts in the country.
Suchet Chaturvedi, who grew up in New Delhi, said he “realised I had to do something” and set up BristO2l.
Working with three other university volunteers in Bristol and one in India, they raised £2,700 and sent four oxygen concentrators to the country.
He hopes the team can raise £16,000 to pay for 20 oxygen canisters.
Mr Chaturvedi said he was “humbled” by the support, adding: “It is a tough time for the people back home.”
“We all saw those gruesome pictures coming out of India, so I think that made a lot of difference and people did whatever they could.”
'Precious hours'
The University of Bristol student established the BristO2l campaign in May to have “maximum impact” for people in need.
He put together a group of volunteers and the team of five from his university, the University of the West of England, and a volunteer in India, “spent days and nights” on the campaign.
Mr Chaturvedi said it “wouldn’t have been possible without the university and my team".
“We have been provided with unconditional support from the High Commission of India in London and University of Bristol professors and students.”
The local authorities and the Indian government have given their full support, helping the team understand where supplies are most needed.
Max Harding is the vice president of BristO2l and Mr Chaturvedi’s “wingman”.
He described the importance of their efforts: “Just one concentrator can save many lives and buy precious hours for those who are waiting for hospital beds.
“Oxygen concentrators are cost-effective, reusable and help to ease the pressure felt by medical staff and loved ones as they desperately try to get their patients the care they need.”
The team hope they can “diversify the campaign by shipping more essential goods, medical equipment and ration supplies to the most affected states by collaborating with local NGOs.”
Relief packages including support medicines like paracetamol and vitamins are initially being sent to 40 families who are most in need.
Erik Lithander, pro-vice chancellor for global engagement at the University of Bristol, is “very proud of our students for doing this”.
“Our Indian staff and students make a huge contribution to our dynamism and energy as an academic and civic community, and I have no doubt that this terrific initiative by our student body will provide our friends from India with some reassurance at this very difficult time."
Mr Chaturvedi believes his parents are “very proud” and “very happy that their son is doing something to make a difference”.
“My mum was a civil servant for 32 years and taught me it’s through helping the people you serve your nation.”