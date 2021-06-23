Men admit rioting after Bristol Kill the Bill protest
- Published
Three men have admitted rioting in a city centre after a Kill the Bill protest turned violent.
They were part of a group which gathered outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol on 21 March.
Kane Adamson, 21, Brandon Lloyd, 21, and Stuart Quinn, 46, all from the city, pleaded guilty to the charge at Bristol Crown Court.
Eight people in total appeared at the court earlier in connection with the disorder.
Yasmin Schneider, 25, also from Bristol, admitted two counts of outraging public decency. She will be sentenced along with the three men at the same court on 30 July.
Custody likely
Judge James Patrick told them they are likely to be given custodial sentences.
Jasmine York, 36, of Arnos Vale, Bristol, denied one count of riot and another of arson. Her trial was set for 31 January 2022.
Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 25, of Clifton, Bristol, denied one count of riot. Her trial will start on 2 February 2022.
Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath, Gloucestershire, was charged with violence disorder, theft and possession of a class B drug. His case has been adjourned until 5 July.
Kain Simmonds, 18, from Springfield, Birmingham was charged with riot but failed to attend Tuesday's hearing. A court warrant was issued for his arrest.
Thirteen others have also been charged in connection with the disorder and will appear in court in due course.
