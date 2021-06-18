Kill the Bill arrests: Ten more people to appear in court
A further 10 people have been charged in connection with a Kill the Bill protest that ended in violence.
Hundreds of people gathered outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March after a peaceful demonstration earlier.
Seven people are accused of riot, two are charged with riot and arson and another is charged with riot and outraging public decency.
All 10 are set to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 2 July.
They are:
- Shaun Davies, 44, from Totterdown, Bristol - charged with riot
- Charly Pitman, 23, from Brislington, Bristol - charged with riot
- An unnamed 26-year-old man from Bristol city centre - charged with riot
- Francesca Horn, 24, from Montpelier, Bristol - charged with riot
- Joseph Paxton, 29, from Montpelier, Bristol - charged with riot
- Richard Fox, 30, of no fixed address - charged with riot
- Carmen Fitchett, 22, from Bishopston, Bristol - charged with riot
- An unnamed 25-year-old man from Hartcliffe, Bristol - charged with riot and arson
- Matthew O'Neill, 30, from Patchway, Bristol - charged with riot and arson
- Indigo Bond, 19, from Fishponds, Bristol - charged with riot and outraging public decency
Avon and Somerset Police said of the 65 people arrested so far in connection with the protest, 21 have been charged.
