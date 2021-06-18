Knowle West: Bristol City Council says cinema to be demolished
A cinema which first opened 83 years ago but has been unused for three decades is set to be demolished.
The Broadway Cinema on Filwood Broadway in the Knowle West area of Bristol first opened in 1938.
Since the early nineties the building, which was also once a bingo hall, has been derelict and Bristol City Council has now confirmed it will be knocked down.
It said the site would most likely be used for housing.
Charlie Watts, a community reporter for news organisation Bristol 24/7, lives in Knowle West and said the decision showed a "complete lack of imagination" by Bristol City Council.
"That building has been left to rot for too long, it should have been kept in community use," he said.
"It should have been restored. It's another community facility gone out of Knowle West and people are fed up - we've had enough."
Bristol City Council said: "With the condition of the cinema building having deteriorated since its closure the existing structure is being demolished ahead of redevelopment."
The Broadway Cinema hosted boxing matches and music concerts as well as showing films.
In 1964 the American pop singer P.J. Proby performed there during the same year his recording of the song Hold Me reached number 3 in the UK music charts.
In 1971 the building stopped being used as a cinema and became a bingo hall until the early nineties, when it was boarded up.
