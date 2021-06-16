Bristol: tributes paid to 'kind' man after harbour death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind, intelligent and funny" man who died in a city harbour.
Joseph Omar's body was found on Monday after police were called to Bristol's Narrow Quay on the previous day, to help four people in the water.
Two men and a woman were rescued but the 23-year-old's body was found later by police divers.
"He touched the lives of many and lit up every room he entered," his family said in a statement.
They added: "You were everything to us. This is unimaginably sad.
"Joseph was one of the most kind, intelligent, funny, and popular people you could ever have the pleasure of meeting. This tragedy has broken all of our hearts."
Police and fire crews were called to Bristol's Floating Harbour at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service used a boat, inflatable rafts and underwater cameras to rescue three people from the water, with the two men requiring hospital treatment.
Mr Omar was from Hampshire and his partner Georgie said his death was "beyond words".
"He was my present and my future, to think of anything else is unbearable.
"So young and so perfect and taken from us so soon. We are all in bits and only the thought of seeing you again one day gets us through this," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk