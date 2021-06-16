Bristol SEND pupils placed in inappropriate school settings
A catalogue of failings in education for children with additional needs has been highlighted as part of a review into alternative learning provision.
Commissioned by Bristol City Council it found these types of settings are being used inappropriately to make up for a shortage of special school places.
It makes 31 recommendations which have all been accepted by the council.
The council's director of education, Alison Hurley, said she welcomed the "clarity" the review provided.
Carried out following a highly critical report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission in December 2019, the review was released alongside an action plan to improve provisions.
'Holding ground'
It found that "poor" placement decisions were being made, with alternative learning providers (ALP) often not trained to offer the specialist support required by children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
"Some ALP providers are at risk of turning into special schools but are not registered as such," it said.
ALP is education for children who are permanently excluded, at risk of exclusion, or cannot attend mainstream or special schools because of health, emotional or behavioural reasons.
It found ALP schools are being used as a holding ground for children with special needs, with high numbers of pupils going on to be assessed with un-met needs.
"It is normal to have a certain amount of SEND pupils within the ALP but not to see the numbers at this high percentage," the report said, citing a figure of 70%.
The report, dated October-November 2020, was initially meant to be revealed in April, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, it was delayed after the council said it could cause to much "anxiety" to publish the findings without an action plan in place.
The 31 recommendations cover nine areas of concern, including the need for "clear system-wide strategic leadership".
The review did, however, also find "a great deal of good practice across the city and a real capacity for improvement and change".
Ms Hurley said the draft action plan to address the concerns raised was "a work in progress" and would be developed more fully over the coming year.
She added it will take two years to build all the new special school places required to address the shortage of them in Bristol.
The council is currently working on a £28.7m plan to create more special school places.
