Puppy farm warning after rise in parvovirus cases
A family who were duped by fake vaccination papers when they bought a puppy have joined an awareness campaign after it almost died.
The nine-week old cocker spaniel called Cooper developed the frequently-fatal parvovirus, which is usually covered by vaccinations.
Emergency service Vets Now has reported an 82% surge in suspected cases through lockdown.
"We were told he probably wouldn't survive," said owner Stephanie Wilkins.
Veterinary group My Family Vets found that up to 45% of registered pet owners had not had their pets vaccinated.
Vet Giulia Grenga from Bath Vet Group said: "Cooper is really lucky to have recovered from parvo.
"Sadly, over lockdown, there has been a surge in parvo cases in the UK despite there being an effective vaccine available.
"We urge everyone to beware of unscrupulous breeders taking advantage of increased demand for pups. And to ensure your dogs, whatever age, are up to date with their annual vaccinations."
Mrs Wilkins was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and Cooper was supposed to bring happiness to the family.
The 34-year old from Bath is backing vets calls for owners to ensure their pet are vaccinated and to seek help straight away if they see their puppy becoming unwell.
"I've been dealing with breast cancer for the past five years," said Mrs Wilkins.
"I've now been told it's incurable, so we've had a lot to deal with as a family. We wanted to have something positive to focus on for the children and Cooper is our first family pet."
The £1,400 puppy was advertised online in Wales and, although they did checks and tried to be alert when picking him up, they were victims of a puppy farm scam.
A subsequent visit by the RSPCA found the supposed home address of the breeder had been rented to trick buyers.
The vaccination record was also fake and within a day of getting him, Cooper was seriously ill.
"When I went in to see him, he looked awful, as if he just wanted to die and I didn't want him to suffer. But every time he got really bad and it looked as if every hour might be his last, he would stabilise again."
After 10 days, Cooper was well enough to go home and is now putting on weight and regaining his strength.
