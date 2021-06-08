Somerset biogas plant plans revived thanks to new investment
Plans to build a biogas plant on the outskirts of a village have taken a step forward thanks to new investment.
Planning permission for the plant, at Evercreech in Somerset, was first granted eight years ago but the project has stalled since then.
Investment company Macquarie Capital, has bought a local renewable energy firm, bringing the plans back to life.
Macquarie Capital said the plant could save 95,000 tonnes of food waste from going to landfill each year.
It announced this week it has bought Evercreech Renewable Energy Ltd and will be paying for the construction of the new facility.
Biomethane is produced by converting food and organic agricultural waste into a combustible gas.
This is done through an anaerobic digestion process that involves micro-organisms breaking down the waste.
It is considered to be a more environmentally-friendly way of producing gas for use as domestic and industrial fuel.
The Evercreech site will become part of Adapt Biogas; a renewable energy company that already operates biogas conversion facilities.
It said adding the Evercreech plant to its business will allow it to produce enough biogas to supply more than 5,000 UK homes.
Managing Director at Macquarie Capital Patrick Ottersbach said: "The addition of the Evercreech plant is a significant step towards realising our ambitions and becoming an important part of a growing sector that is expected to play a critical role in the UK's plans to reach net zero."