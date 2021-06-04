Bristol raids: Three held as closure orders enforced
- Published
Riot police and specialist officers have arrested three people over "escalating criminality and anti-social behaviour" linked to three properties.
Avon and Somerset Police enforced closure orders for 39-40, 45 and 46 High Street in Bristol city centre.
On finding the addresses recently vacated, police arrested three people at a property in Dean Lane, Bedminster, where it is thought they had moved to.
Two suspects turned themselves in and one person was arrested indoors.
Police said the operation was not to evict occupants from the Bedminster building because on that occasion they "did not hold the necessary powers to do so".
Two men, aged 26 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and of escaping lawful custody.
A woman, whose age has not been provided, was arrested on suspicion of affray.
All three remain in police custody.
Ch Insp Rob Cheeseman said the force had taken "decisive action" to arrest people "connected with the unlawful occupation of buildings in Bristol city centre".
"After enforcing the closure order at High Street, we became aware that wanted individuals had relocated to an address on Dean Lane in Bedminster", he said.
"While every effort was made to engage with the suspects and encourage them to come forward voluntarily, it was ultimately necessary to use our powers to enter the property to carry out a further arrest."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk