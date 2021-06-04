Gloucestershire boy's hubcap replacement campaign is praised
- Published
A boy's efforts to give hubcaps to people whose cars are missing them has gained nationwide attention after a grateful recipient thanked him online.
Matthew, 14, who is autistic, finds the hubcaps, cleans them and tries to match them to cars that have lost them.
His mother Rachel Checksfield said she would like to redo her garden but it currently has about 150 hubcaps in it.
Hundreds of people have praised Matthew after his story was posted on news website Reddit.
Mrs Checksfield, from Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said in three months Matthew has managed to replace about 20 hubcaps for people who had lost them.
He tries to match hubcaps in his collection to cars that are missing them, making a note of which make and model is required.
"All Matthew wants to do in life is to help people, he just loves people," said Mrs Checksfield.
"When he was younger, we gave him frisbees and he attached the Ford logo onto them.
"He's always had an interest in vehicles, and wanted to touch cars all the time even when they were moving so we've had to teach him to be careful around them."
Although no one has yet thanked him in person, one recipient put a message in their car saying "thank you Matthew", which Mrs Checksfied said delighted him.
Though she wants to encourage Matthew's interests, Mrs Checksfield said her front garden "looks like a scrap yard and there's nothing I can do".
Mrs Checksfield said: "It is hard with autistic children sometimes because so much of their interests are in their head, and you can't always participate with them whereas this - because he needs my help - he does verbalise it more.
"We're incredibly close, but it is nice to be able to do this with him."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk