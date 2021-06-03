Abandoned Staffie becomes first explosives search dog
A rescue dog which helped protect the Royal Family has become the first Staffordshire bull terrier to carry out explosives searches.
Five-year-old Roxy was abandoned in 2017 and taken to the RSPCA's West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset.
Staff spotted her potential and contacted Avon and Somerset Police.
PC Camilla Carter said: "To see her working and know she's a rescue dog whose life could have been so much different makes me so proud."
Roxy and PC Carter worked at Windsor Castle ahead of the private wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July last year and also secured the area ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.
She is one of many rescue dogs trained as sniffer dogs working alongside officers, but the RSPCA said she is the first Staffie to work as an explosives search dog in the UK.
RSPCA supervisor Sue Dicks recognised the dog's potential and said Roxy was confident around people and other dogs, very "ball-focused" and "incredibly determined".
The initial 10-week training was spent learning what scents to look for and how to indicate the presence and location of the odours.
Roxy spent two years with the team with Avon and Somerset Police before moving to the Hampshire and Thames Valley specialist search unit and partnering with PC Camilla Carter.
RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines added: "Sadly, Staffies often receive a bad reputation that they simply don't deserve.
"Just like any dog, given the right upbringing and care, they can make loving family pets or, like Roxy, crime-fighting sniffer heroes."