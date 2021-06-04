Swimmers protest against Bristol harbour's bathing ban
A group of wild swimmers is campaigning to be allowed to swim in a city's harbour.
They met for a swimming protest earlier in the Cumberland Basin in the centre of Bristol.
Their direct action is designed to get the rules changed, allowing people to swim in that part of the city harbour, which the swimmers claim is safe.
Bristol City Council insists the harbour is a working area and swimming is dangerous and against local by-laws.
Johnny Palmer, who led the swim said: "It occurred to me that we have an incredible body of water in the middle of our city.
"It makes total sense for us to start the conversation about this becoming an accessible amenity for the people of Bristol to use for physical health, mental health and to increase social capital."
The group wants Bristol Harbour to be similar to other cities in Europe where old ports are used for recreation.
"Wild swimming has been increasing in popularity for years, but since lockdown it has exploded in popularity," said Mr Palmer.
"People also want to connect with nature in an era when we are in an ecological emergency and wild swimming is the perfect way of doing this"
Is the water clean?
Bristol City Council regularly tests the water quality at several sites on the harbour, measuring the E.coli levels.
The most recent reading for the Cumberland Basin, on the western edge of Bristol's harbour, was 134 per 100ml of water, which is in the 'Excellent Bathing Quality' category for inland water.
The wild swimming group says that was often the case, despite the harbour's local reputation for being unhealthy.
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "The health and safety of all harbour users is our first priority and, along with other members of the Bristol Water Safety Partnership, our harbour staff work hard to maintain a safe environment along the waterway and prevent accidents so that people can enjoy the range of attractions on offer.
"As with any large harbour or waterway, we cannot completely remove all risks and would urge people not to endanger themselves and others by swimming in this area.''