Bristol Kill the Bill protests: eight appear in court
- Published
Eight people have appeared in court charged with various offences in connection with a protest which ended in violence.
The charges relate to disorder at the end of a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.
The majority of the defendants, ranging in age from 21-46, have been charged with riot, with other charges including arson and violent disorder.
They each made their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday.
The charges are as follows:
- Kane Adamson, 21, of Lockleaze, Bristol - charged with riot and arson.
- Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol - charged with riot and possession of a class B drug.
- Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul's, Bristol, Mariella Gedge-Rogers, 26, from Clifton, Bristol and Kain Simmonds, 18, from Springfield, Birmingham - all charged with riot.
- Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol - charged with riot and an arson offence.
- Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath - charged with violent disorder, theft of police equipment and possession of a class B drug.
- Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Paul's, Bristol - charged with two counts of outraging public decency.
All the defendants have been released on conditional bail and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 22 June.
