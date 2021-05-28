Bristol stabbing: Five appear in court after boy, 17, attacked
- Published
Five people have appeared in court following a stabbing in which a boy was seriously injured.
The 17-year-old was hurt in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, Bristol, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February.
Jaheim Mullings, 19, of Downton Road, Bristol, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, are charged with attempted murder.
A 16-year-old girl is charged with conspiracy to murder and a girl, 17, is charged with assisting an offender. All five appeared at Bristol Crown Court.
They are all due to appear again at the same court on 16 July.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.
Police said they also want to trace two men who might have seen the attack.
The men are are described as white, in their 20s, of average build and could have been out running at the time.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk