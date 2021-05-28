Bristol's RWA to undergo £3.8m restoration
Bristol's oldest public art gallery is set to undergo a £3.8m restoration.
The Royal West of England Academy (RWA) was built in 1858 and is a Grade II listed building.
The Light and Inspiration Project will see urgent structural repairs and improvements carried out.
The large roof lanterns in the galleries will be replaced to create better lighting, and the installation of a lift is planned as part of changes being made to improve access.
Sir Nicolas Serota, chair of the Arts Council England, said the RWA was "one of the most beautiful places in which to look at art in this country".
Mike Hedges, from construction firm Beard Bristol, said the company would be sensitive to the conservation of the historic building while carrying out the alterations.
There are also changes planned to transform the forecourt into an events space, to expand the cafe and update the retail and reception areas.
Alison Bevan, RWA director, said: "This is a truly historic moment for us.
"Not since the façade was remodelled in 1913 has such a major project been undertaken.
"We've listened to our visitors and to the community we serve and are confident that the changes we're making will enable people from across Bristol and beyond to benefit from extraordinary encounters with great art."
The restoration project is supported by a number of trusts and foundations including the National Lottery Heritage Fund.