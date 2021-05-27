BBC News

DJ Derek: Fundraising starts for mural of Bristol legend

image captionDJ Derek was well-known in Bristol's music scene

Fundraising has started to create a mural in honour of a legend in Bristol's music scene.

Derek Serpell-Morris, known as DJ Derek, began his career as a reggae DJ in the city in 1970.

He died in 2015, aged 73, and his family now wants to create a lasting and highly-visible tribute to him.

DJ Derek performed sets at the Glastonbury Festival and members of the Bristol-formed band Massive Attack attended his funeral.

DJ Derek's great-niece Jen Griffiths said: "It's about the love of Derek. He brought so much love and joy.

"For me it's about the generation to come and the generations after that, walking past and seeing a picture of him on the wall and saying to their parents, 'Mummy, who's that?'.

"Then they can explain who he is, and that will just keep it going."

image copyrightDaddy G & Don Letts
image captionDJ Derek was known as Britain's oldest DJ

There was a painting of DJ Derek on the side of a house in Montpelier in Bristol, but it was painted over.

The plan is for the new mural to be painted on the side of a house overlooked by the M32 motorway.

Jon Savage from the fundraising campaign One Love DJ Derek, which aims to raise £3,500, said street artist Inkie, who is from Bristol but now lives in London, and Hazardone, a rising female star of the street art scene, had agreed to be involved.

Bristol artists Zed in the Cloud & KOSC will also help with the mural, next to the Eastville roundabout.

image captionVisual tributes to DJ Derek can still be seen in his favourite pub, the Star and Garter in Bristol

