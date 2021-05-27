DJ Derek: Fundraising starts for mural of Bristol legend
Fundraising has started to create a mural in honour of a legend in Bristol's music scene.
Derek Serpell-Morris, known as DJ Derek, began his career as a reggae DJ in the city in 1970.
He died in 2015, aged 73, and his family now wants to create a lasting and highly-visible tribute to him.
DJ Derek performed sets at the Glastonbury Festival and members of the Bristol-formed band Massive Attack attended his funeral.
DJ Derek's great-niece Jen Griffiths said: "It's about the love of Derek. He brought so much love and joy.
"For me it's about the generation to come and the generations after that, walking past and seeing a picture of him on the wall and saying to their parents, 'Mummy, who's that?'.
"Then they can explain who he is, and that will just keep it going."
There was a painting of DJ Derek on the side of a house in Montpelier in Bristol, but it was painted over.
The plan is for the new mural to be painted on the side of a house overlooked by the M32 motorway.
Jon Savage from the fundraising campaign One Love DJ Derek, which aims to raise £3,500, said street artist Inkie, who is from Bristol but now lives in London, and Hazardone, a rising female star of the street art scene, had agreed to be involved.
Bristol artists Zed in the Cloud & KOSC will also help with the mural, next to the Eastville roundabout.