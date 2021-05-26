Bristol Uni student's award for Christmas card for old plan
A university student has been given an award after organising for Christmas cards to be sent to lonely pensioners.
Jade Bruce, 21, got more than 100 students to write personalised messages for residents of St Monica Trust retirement village in Bristol.
She has now been given an Outstanding Award by the University of Bristol for her positive community project.
Miss Bruce volunteered for Link Ages which aims to reduce isolation among older people.
The Cellular and Molecular Medicine student became coordinator of the project in her final year and had the idea to make the handwritten Christmas cards.
Miss Bruce said: "We know that it's older people and younger people - the two ends of the spectrum - which tend to experience the most isolation.
"I really wanted to do something to try and reduce the isolation that older people face, especially with the pandemic."
One of the residents at the retirement village said that it was a "really lovely, lovely surprise" getting the cards and that it had "really cheered people up".
Each year, more than 1,000 students take part in the PLUS Awards, a year-long initiative that helps students grow through extra curricular activities such as volunteering.
A handful of those who take part in the PLUS Awards are honoured with the Outstanding Award.
Miss Bruce said: "It was wonderful to be acknowledged but I was not expecting it at all. It's not the motivation to do it but I suppose it's always a perk."
