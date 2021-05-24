Plane cockpit and fuselage could become Bristol school's library
- Published
A school is trying to raise £5,000 to put towards converting a disused plane into a library.
St. Helen's Primary in Alveston, near Bristol, wants to install the a BAE-146 in the playground.
The plane - built a few miles away at Filton in the 1980s - will need to be insulated, carpeted, heated and have an electrical supply installed.
The overall project will cost between £12,500 and £15,000, and has been named "Flying High" by pupils.
"We've managed to get a grant to enable us to buy the front section of the plane, from the cockpit to the wing, which is about 10 rows back." said Andy Spens, executive Hhad of St Helens.
"At the moment it's really just a shell, taken from a reclamation yard.
"We have to put it on a concrete base and install it safety, then it's a case of stripping out the inside.
"The cockpit is also going to be restored, and we're going to be working with some apprentices from a local aerospace company to help us do that. "
The children and staff at St Helen's are in the middle of a fortnight of reading and fundraising in order to help fund the project.
"They're so excited" said head teacher Kelvin Chappell.
"We can't wait for it to arrive. We're combining two of our most favourite themes: flying and reading."
The school already has links to the aviation industry, with its four houses being named after planes.
Pupil Katie said: "I think it's pretty cool. I can't imagine what it'll look like inside, I'm excited beyond words."
Her classmate Tom added: "Who wouldn't want an aeroplane in your playground?"
