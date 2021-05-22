BBC News

Bristol's Six Sisters street art project completed

image copyrightUpfest
image caption(from left to right) Ejits, Bex Glover, Sophie Long and Lucas Antics all contributed to the artwork

The largest street art project in the UK designed and created by women has been completed after five years.

The Six Sisters project used space above businesses in Bedminster, Bristol, and was inspired by the famous painted ladies in San Francisco.

The final two parts were completed by local artists Lucas Antics and Ejits.

The project is a partnership between Upfest, the street-art festival based in Bedminster, and the local Business Improvement District (BID).

image copyrightUpfest
image captionBristol-based designer and artist Gemma Compton was the first to complete her work on buildings in North Street back in 2016
image copyrightUpfest
image captionZoe Power's art was completed above Zara's Chocolates in 2019
image copyrightUpfest
image captionSophie Long completed her bee-inspired design in North Street in 2020...
image copyrightUpfest
image caption...as did Bex Glover, who completed her design above Like Sew Amazing (on the left). Ejits started her work - inspired by American animation and Japanese characters - above Oowie Diner in late March
image copyrightUpfest
image captionLucas Antics' work, which is inspired by graphic novels and brightly coloured designs, was completed above Peter Burrows & Co. solicitors in the past few weeks

