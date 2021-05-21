Lyrics from love songs spread across Bristol
Lyrics from famous love songs have been spread across a city centre as a way of welcoming shoppers and diners back.
The organisation that runs Bristol city centre has worked with artists on the "Love Songs to the City" installation.
While the giant pink words were installed on shiny 6m x 1m banners, buskers serenaded passers-by with the songs the lyrics were taken from.
Jocelyn Welby, the artist coordinating the project, said it celebrated Bristol's reputation as a musical city.
The lyrics have been placed in 20 different sites including King Street, Cabot Circus, Park Street, Broadmead and Queens Road.
Songs from Elton John, Tina Charles, Madness, The Beatles, Luther Vandross and Bob Marley are included.
Ms Welby said: "They're lyrics chosen because they are familiar to different generations but are also a way of celebrating love for our city.
"Some of the songs are favourites of us as a design team, but others are ones that will be known by lots of people. We wanted something for everyone.
"I've been out a couple of times myself this week and it felt like there was a real positive energy in the city, which is what this is about.
"I always think of Bristol as a city of music lovers and this taps into that."
The project is being led by the Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID), which was also responsible for the summer #LoveBristol hearts and illuminations featuring Christmas carol lyrics.
BID operations director Keith Rundle said: "This work is all about supporting the recovery of our businesses and the city centre.
"It is particularly significant that for the first time this year hospitality businesses can now welcome people inside to enjoy the great diversity of offers available across the city centre."