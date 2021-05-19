BBC News

Hartcliffe: Two people injured after reported shooting

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said firearms officers were sent to the Hareclive Road area of the city

Two people have been injured and taken to hospital following reports of a shooting and disorder in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said specialist firearms officers were sent to the Hareclive Road area in Hartcliffe at about 17:20 BST.

Five people have been arrested and police believe the two incidents in the area are linked.

A "significant police presence" remains in the area, the force said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.