Covid causes £250k drop in air ambulance income
Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) is launching a fundraising appeal following a £250,000 drop in income due to Covid-19.
The charity said the cancellation of its usual fundraising events had led to the sharp loss.
It comes at a time when its services are needed more than ever, medical director Dr Ed Valentine said.
He asked people to support the recovery fund appeal to "ensure we continue to be here for those in need".
GWAAC said it costs about £2,000 per call-out and that each year it needed to raise more than £4m through charitable donations to remain operational.
The charity was called out to treat more than 1,700 patients in 2020, and in April of this year it had its busiest week on record with 52 call-outs in seven days.
Dr Valentine said he expected the number of patients needing help to rise as lockdown easing continued.
He said: "This last year has been tough on everyone, but it has been especially testing for the crew, who have worked tirelessly to save lives.
"Now, as restrictions start to ease, we're facing a very different challenge - a rise in the number of patients who need us.
"As people get back into their cars for their daily commutes, take their summer staycations and flock to our beaches, there will be no rest for us."
Mr Valentine said the charity's crew of critical care doctors and paramedics supported the NHS during the pandemic by transferring critically-ill intensive care patients to relieve the pressure on hospitals.
"We were here throughout the pandemic and we are still here now," he added.
