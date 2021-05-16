Man, 25, charged with Bristol rape and Weston-super-Mare sex assault
- Published
A man has been charged with raping a woman, sexually assaulting another and assaulting an emergency worker while in custody.
The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is accused of the sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on 11 May and the rape in Bristol on 12 May.
He was arrested in Newport on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.