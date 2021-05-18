Fishponds stabbing: Man, 19, accused of attempted murder
Two more people have been charged with attempted murder following a "vicious" stabbing in Bristol.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February.
Jaheim Mullings, 19, of Downton Road, Bristol, and a 16-year-old boy, appeared before the city's magistrates on Friday.
They were charged with one count of attempted murder each and must appear at Bristol Crown Court on 28 May.
Five people in total have been charged with offences related to the stabbing.
The 16-year-old boy cannot be named for legal reasons.
A 17-year-old boy is also charged with one count of attempted murder, while a 16-year-old girl is accused of conspiracy to murder.
They are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 28 May.
A 17-year-old girl has been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at youth court on 21 May.
Mr Mullings has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy who was injured in a stabbing in Wells Road, Bristol, on 18 April.
