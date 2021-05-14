Ana Uglow: Sepsis awareness to be improved after death
A coroner is to write to all schools in England to raise awareness of sepsis after a 17-year-old died from the illness on a trip to New York.
Ana Uglow, a student at Bristol Grammar School, collapsed in her hotel room and died in hospital on 19 December, 2019.
Senior coroner for Avon, Maria Voisin, said she couldn't find any "gross failings" by the teachers who accompanied Miss Uglow on the trip.
Her parents said they would be pursuing a civil case at the High Court.
Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion following a five-day inquest and said her report for schools, aimed at preventing future sepsis deaths, would be distributed at "a national level".
"This case clearly demonstrates how awful this condition is and how tragic the consequences can be if left untreated," she said.
"I will be making a report to raise sepsis awareness in all schools."
Miss Uglow's parents David and Natalia Uglow told the inquest that their daughter had asked her teachers to see a doctor two days before her death - but this was "refused".
Teachers Rory Hambly and Ellice Clare insisted that the teenager had only complained of feeling tired and having a cold, and did not directly ask to see a doctor.
The coroner told the inquest that the "fit and healthy" 17-year-old developed influenza on 11 December, was off school for two days but felt well enough to go on the trip, leaving for Washington on 14 December.
She felt unwell and tired on the trip and collapsed in her hotel room on 19 December in front of Mr Hambly, who performed CPR.
Paramedics took Miss Uglow to hospital but she was pronounced dead at 10am.
Two medical experts told the inquest she would have survived if given oral antibiotics on either 17 or 18 December.
Ms Voisin concluded: "The extent of the severity of her illness wasn't apparent to those around her."
Speaking after the inquest, Miss Uglow's parents said there had been "ample opportunity to get medical help that would have prevented her death".
"The right place now to determine these issues is a civil action in the High Court, and we intend to pursue this now the inquest has concluded," they said.
Jaideep Barot, the headteacher of Bristol Grammar School, said Ana's death had "devastated" the school and offered his "continued condolences" to her family and friends.
What are the symptoms of sepsis?
In adults:
- Slurred speech
- Extreme shivering or muscle pain
- Passing no urine in a day
- Severe breathlessness
- High heart rate and high or low body temperature
- Skin mottled or discoloured
In children:
- A mottled, bluish or pale appearance
- Very lethargic or difficult to wake
- Abnormally cold to touch
- Breathing very fast
- A rash that does not fade when you press it
- A seizure or convulsion