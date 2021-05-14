Swindon woman who killed mother-of-eight to be freed
A woman convicted of killing a mother-of-eight children in a row about a moped in 2015 is due to be released.
Amberstasia Gassman and her sister Charice fatally stabbed Alison Connolly, 49, at Evelyn House, Park North in Swindon.
Amberstasia was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and having served half of that sentence will now be freed.
The Ministry of Justice said prisoners released under supervision faced strict restrictions.
It said those restrictions could include GPS tags and exclusion zones and released offenders could be returned to prison for breaching their conditions.
Charice Gassman was found guilty of murder and was given a life sentence. She remains in prison and must serve at least 19 years in jail.
The sisters had attacked Ms Connolly following a disagreement about a moped belonging to her daughter's boyfriend.
Wiltshire Police said the "brutal attack" took place in the middle of the day in a communal area.
After sentencing in 2015, Ms Connolly's family said: "We are completely devastated to have lost our mum in such a cruel and horrific way.
"Nobody deserves to die in such awful circumstances. She was a brilliant mum and grandma, full of life, happy, funny and caring. We miss her every single day and wish she was still here with us."