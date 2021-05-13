Bristol office block owner admits fire safety breaches
The owner of an office block which caught fire has admitted breaching fire safety regulations.
A blaze broke out at the former Strachan and Henshaw building on Foundry Lane in Speedwell, Bristol, on 31 December 2018.
Wayne Braund, 52, was on trial at Bristol Crown Court when he changed his plea and admitted six of seven charges brought by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.
He will be sentenced on 8 July.
They included allegations he failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment and failed to ensure adequate firefighting equipment such as fire alarms and extinguishers.
Head of Fire Safety and station manager Karl Venn said: "I would like to take this opportunity to remind business owners that fire safety breaches are taken very seriously, not only by Avon Fire &Rescue Service but also the criminal justice system as the outcome of this case has shown.
"I would like to remind all business owners, responsible persons and managers that they need to take their fire safety risk assessments seriously and ensure they have taken steps to make sure that the people working, living or using their premises are safe."
Braund, of Fieldgrove Lane in Bitton, admitted:
•Failure to undertake a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment.
•Failure to ensure the fire alarm system was maintained to an appropriate standard.
•Failure to provide adequate provision of firefighting equipment.
•Failure to ensure escape routes and exits could be used as quickly and safely as possible.
•Failure to ensure the fire alarms provided at the premises were maintained in an adequate state of repair.
•Failure to ensure emergency lighting provided at the premises were maintained in an adequate state of repair.
The seventh charge, failure to ensure exits lead to a place of safety, has been left to lie on the court file.