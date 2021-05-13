Bristol: Nine charged after Kill the Bill unrest in city
- Published
Nine people have been charged in connection with a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol that ended in violence.
Large crowds formed outside Bridewell Police Station on Sunday 21 March after an earlier peaceful gathering nearby.
Eight people are accused of riot and a ninth person is charged with two counts of outraging public decency.
The eight will appear before Bristol magistrates on 28 May and the ninth person will appear before Bristol Crown Court at a date yet to be confirmed.
The ninth person is Ryan Roberts, 25, from Plymouth.
The eight defendants to appear before magistrates on 28 May are:
- Benjamin Rankin, 40, from Bedminster, Bristol - charged with riot and an arson offence
- Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol - charged with riot and an arson offence
- Kane Adamson, 21, from Bedminster, Bristol - charged with riot
- Mariella Gedge-Roberts, 26, from Clifton, Bristol - charged with riot
- An 18-year-old man from Springfield, Birmingham - charged with riot
- Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol - charged with riot
- Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul's, Bristol - charged with riot
- Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Pauls, Bristol - charged with two counts of outraging public decency
The 18-year-old has not been named by police who are awaiting confirmation he has received the charge details.
Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: "The decision to charge people with riot is a significant development in what remains one of the largest investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.
"In each case, the Crown Prosecution Service has received a file of evidence gathered by our investigation team and has authorised the charge of riot to be brought.
"The proper judicial process will now run its course."
She said the force expected to charge more people as the investigation continued.