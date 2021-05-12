Bodies of man and woman found inside Cirencester home
The bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a house in Gloucestershire.
The pair, aged in their 30s, were discovered by police at a property in Fosse Close, Cirencester, on Monday.
They were pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene and their families have been informed.
Detectives said the deaths were currently being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.
