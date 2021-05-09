Bristol man jailed after cropping nine puppies’ ears
- Published
A man has been jailed for permitting the painful cropping of the ears of nine puppies he intended to sell.
Adam Malik, 29, of Alcove Road, Bristol, arranged for someone to take the puppies away to crop their ears, without any pain relief.
He admitted allowing the prohibited procedure at Bristol Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail.
RSPCA inspector Kimily Walters said the puppies endured an "awful experience, all in the name of looks".
Malik was also disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years.
Ms Walters visited Malik's home on 6 January after a member of the public reported concerns about a number of dogs at the property.
She said: "In one room of the outhouse there was a litter of nine 15-week-old bull breed puppies.
"They were all fast asleep, piled on top of each other in a makeshift kennel area. Their ears were red, crusty and had not yet healed."
Malik admitted that he had paid £3,000 for all nine puppies to be cropped.
The court heard that he had bred and intended to sell the puppies and that they'd received no pain relief following the procedures until they were taken into RSPCA care around three weeks later.
Sentencing Malik on Thursday, magistrates said: "The puppies continued to suffer pain and wound infection and you must have known they were suffering and they continued to suffer.
"They saw no vet and it was all for commercial gain. You have no licence to breed these dogs. We can only order custody as the offence is so serious."
RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: "Ear cropping is a painful process which is carried out purely for cosmetic reasons and is often done to make a dog look more intimidating."
Ms Walters said many of the puppies had ongoing problems, but "thankfully" they were all now in foster homes.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk