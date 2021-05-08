BBC News

Elections 2021: Labour's Dan Norris wins West of England mayor race

Dan Norris celebrates being elected West of England Mayor with his dog Angel

Labour's Dan Norris has been elected as Mayor of the West of England, gaining the position from the Conservatives.

Mr Norris received 125,482 votes, beating Conservative businessman Samuel Williams by 40,093 votes.

The role covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset and the former Labour MP takes over from Tory Tim Bowles who is retiring after four years.

Mr Norris said: "I'm very proud of our region. But it could be better."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met with Dan Norris during a visit to Bath

Speaking following the declaration at the SS Great Britain in Bristol, Mr Norris praised party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

"I also want to thank Keir Starmer, who has unlocked this election for Labour in the West of England," he said.

"Without him and his skills, his determination and him being who he is, we could not have got this result.

"People were able to listen to our arguments and be persuaded by them because of Keir Starmer. I want to thank him very, very much indeed."

Samuel Williams said losing to Mr Norris was "not the outcome that I was hoping for" but that it was a "wonderful day for democracy".

"We saw a fantastic turnout, which is what we want to see.

"We want to see people engaging with politics and delivering results that will make our region even better," said Mr Williams, who received 85,389 votes.

The Green Party's Jerome Thomas finished third, attracting 54,919 votes, saying he was "very pleased" with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Stephen Williams came fourth with 41,193 votes.

