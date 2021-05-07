Cheltenham church reopens as community hub after £3m redesign
- Published
A church in Cheltenham is reopening as a community hub following a £3m redesign.
Saint Philip and Saint James Church in Leckhampton has undergone a transformation.
Alongside its traditional role as a parish church it will now also offer meeting rooms, office space, a food service and a new landscaped plaza.
The redesign comes following the government's 2017 Taylor report on the sustainability of church buildings.
The redesign was carried out using materials and craftspeople from across the region including architects from Bristol, contractors from Bath, Greenstone quarried in the Forest of Dean, limestone from Dorset and ironwork forged in Cheltenham.
Reverend Nick Davies, Rector at Saint Philip and Saint James, said: "We wanted a space that could be used seven days a week, not only by our worshipping congregation but also by our neighbourhood.
"For generations, churches have been at the heart of their local community and the investment which we have made in this building will ensure that this one will continue to be so for generations to come."
The church is set to reopen for its first service on 9 May.
