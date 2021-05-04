BBC News

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back script sells for £23k

Published
image copyrightEast Bristol Auctions
image captionThe signed picture from Mark Hamill to Dave Prowse was one of the standout items at the auction

A rehearsal script for the classic film, The Empire Strikes Back ,has sold for £23,000 at auction.

The script for the 1980 Star Wars film was part of a collection of memorabilia belonging to Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse.

Part of the proceeds of the auction, which raised more than £400,000, will go to Alzheimer's research.

Prowse died in November after a short illness but had been living with Alzheimer's for about 10 years.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said more than 2,000 bidders had competed for the 600 lots which went under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions on 4 May - known as Star Wars Day.

Prowse, a former professional bodybuilder, grew up on the Southmead estate in Bristol.

He said the script was not just movie memorabilia but "part of world history".

image copyrightEast Bristol Auctions
image captionProwse's script for The Empire Strikes Back

A picture of Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, signed by Mark Hamill, the actor who played him, sold for £15,000.

The message on the Luke Skywalker pictured read "For David - You'll Always Be 'Dad' Vader To Me, Your Loving Son.... Mark Hamill 07".

image captionA Darth Vader helmet given to Prowse by a fan was part of the auction

A Star Wars cast list sold for £10,000 and a replica lightsaber also went for £10,000.

Also in the sale was a photograph with a personal message from Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia.

The message on the photograph, which sold for £8,000, read: "For Daddy Dave - My Preferred Father - Much Love, Carrie Fisher."

Collection 'came home'

Mr Stowe said: "The love for Star Wars is still as strong as it was back in 1977 - and today's auction was proof of that.

"The fact that Mr Prowse was born just a few miles away from our saleroom is what made this such a special event. It really felt like his collection 'came home'."

image copyrightEPA
image captionDave Prowse played Darth Vader in the original three Star Wars films
image captionOverall the auction generated more than £400,000
image copyrightEast Bristol Auctions
image captionThe picture signed by Carrie Fisher was one of the most expensive sales at the auction

Prowse's friend and assistant Julian Owen took about two months to sort through the items at the actor's London home.

He said it had been "an honour" to organise them, after working with Prowse for more than a decade.

Mr Owen said Prowse's wife Norma had "said from the start that she wanted some of the money raised to go to Alzheimer's Research UK".

image copyrightPA
image captionProwse became the face of the Green Cross Code campaign in the 1970s

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.