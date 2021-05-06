Covid-19: Five people jailed after Yate lockdown rave
Three men and two women have been jailed for crimes committed during an illegal Halloween rave.
Up to 700 people are thought to have attended the event on an industrial estate in Yate, near Bristol, on 31 October.
The offences included assaulting emergency workers, obstructing police and failing to leave land as requested.
Police described their actions as "reckless" and "selfish in the extreme".
Public order offences
After the rave 15 people were issued fixed-penalty-notices for breaching restrictions including two men who were given the maximum fine of £10,000 for their role in organising the event.
A further six men were fined £3,000 in February for various offences.
The sentences handed down by Bristol Magistrates Court on 6 and 13 April were:
- Isobella Snell, 27 of Salisbury Street, St George, Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to leave land when requested and was jailed for four weeks. She also pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, and was jailed for four weeks to run concurrently.
- Nick Swanson, 24 of Salisbury Street, St George, Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to leave land when requested and was jailed for four weeks. He pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, and was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently.
- Alex Rodgers, 22, of Honestone Street, Bideford, Devon, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and was jailed for a total of 68 weeks after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing police, and was jailed for 38 weeks to run concurrently.
- Aaron Fragel, 23, of Hazel Crest, Bovey Tracey, Devon, was jailed for four weeks after pleading guilty to obstructing police, with an additional four weeks prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of failure to leave the land when requested. He was also given six weeks in prison after pleading guilty to a public order offence of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, all to run concurrently.
- Amy Capel, 28, of Coppermill Lane, Waltham Forest, London, was sentenced to six weeks in prison after pleading guilty to one count of assaulting an emergency worker. She received an additional four weeks prison time after pleading guilty to one count of failure to leave the land when requested, to run concurrently.
- Alexander Crossley, 24, of Oakfield Road, Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to leave land when requested and was fined £233, and also pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and was fined an additional £233.
'Protecting loved ones'
Det Sgt Harriet Drewett, of Avon and Somerset Police said: "These latest sentences bring to an end a near six-month investigation into the outrageous acts witnessed on Halloween.
"Hundreds of people that evening believed their desire to have a night out was more important the protecting the health of their loved ones and people in their community.
"Some of them travelled significant distances to attend this unauthorised event, on the very same night the rest of the country was digesting the news further COVID restrictions were planned.
"Officers who attended that night also faced shocking levels of hostility and in some cases violence, which is completely unacceptable."