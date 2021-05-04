Fears grow for missing University of Bristol student Olisa Odukwe
Concerns are growing over the welfare of a student whose disappearance has been described by his friends as completely out of character.
Olisa Odukwe, 20, who is in his second year at the University of Bristol, was last seen leaving his Redland home on a bicycle early on Saturday morning.
His phone has been switched off ever since.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information and said it was "extremely concerned" for his welfare.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Olisa, 20, was last seen at his address in the Redland area of Bristol in the early hours of Saturday 1 May.
"He was wearing a grey YG hoodie with a picture of a black goat on the front, and either black shorts or black joggers.
"He may have a black racer style bike with him, with a black saddle and blue tape on the handlebars."
The university has said it is offering support to his fellow students.
