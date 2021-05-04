Warmley school fire: Blaze breaks out at disused site
- Published
A large fire has broken out overnight at a disused school building.
Firefighters were called to the The Grange School and Sports College on Tower Road in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, at 00.30 GMT.
Group manager Steve Quinton said the building was not in use and no-one was in the building at the time.
Digitech School, which shares the same site, has been closed for the day while Avon Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.
Principal of Digitech Studio School Lis Jolley said: "I can confirm that the Digitech Studio School building has not been damaged in any way. But, unfortunately because of the proximity of the fire, the school will remain closed today for all staff and students, with the hope that the school will reopen tomorrow as normal."
Mr Quinton said that at its height seven crews were at the scene as flames were coming up through the roof of the building.
12 appliances are in attendance at a large fire at a school in Tower Road North Warmley South Gloucester @AFRSKingswood @AFRSHicksGate @AFRSTemple @AFRSBedminster @AFRSPatchway @AFRSSouthmead @AFRSNailsea @ASPolice @sgloscouncil @BristolWater #teamwork pic.twitter.com/XfvZxw5sXK— Avon Fire & Rescue Service Control (@AFRSControl) May 4, 2021
The site had been earmarked for redevelopment by South Gloucestershire Council.
In a tweet, Avon and Somerset Police said an earlier road closure had been lifted and bus services in the area were running as normal.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze will start once the fire is fully extinguished.