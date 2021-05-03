Kill the Bill protest: Man charged over police officer assaults
- Published
A man has been charged with five counts of assaulting a police officer after the latest Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Christian Jackson, 35, of Jamaica Street, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday and charged on Sunday.
He was released on bail to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 15 July.
Police said items were thrown at officers by a group which gathered outside a High Street property after a peaceful protest had ended.
About 200 protesters had earlier marched from College Green to the start of the M32, where police blocked their path.
