Kill the Bill: Bristol protesters blocked from motorway
Protesters have been prevented from marching onto a motorway by dozens of police officers, dogs and horses.
The latest Kill the Bill protest in Bristol saw campaigners peacefully march from College Green in the city centre to the start of the M32.
But police officers blocked their path and the group cleared a short time later. Traffic was stopped while the route was cleared.
BBC reporter Andy Howard estimated some 200 protesters were involved.
More than 40 people have been arrested at previous protests. Saturday's march is the twelfth in the city in recent weeks.
The protesters object to the government's proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is making its way through Parliament.
