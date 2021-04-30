Yate McDonald's robber jailed after fake gun armed raid
- Published
A man who raided a McDonald's brandishing a fake gun and demanding nuggets has been jailed after fleeing with a McMuffin and cash from the till.
Rudi Batten, 22, threatened staff at the Yate branch on 8 February demanding cash and chicken nuggets. He was told they were only serving breakfast so he chose a double sausage McMuffin.
The night before he raided nearby Miss Millie's taking cash and fried chicken.
He has been sentenced to six years in prison after entering guilty pleas.
Batten, of Station Road in Yate, was charged with two counts of robbery which took place in Yate on 7 and 8 February.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of possessing a knife or blade in a public place.
The court was shown CCTV footage of Batten raiding Miss Millie's on 7 February. He left with about £200 in cash and some fried chicken.
The next morning he went to a nearby McDonald's and took £50 in notes from a till before holding an imitation gun to the head of the store manager and leading him to the safe.
Sentencing him, at Bristol Crown Court, Judge William Hart said staff had been "clearly terrified".
"A chilling aspect of that robbery is the way the gun was held," he said
''It's the last thing people would expect in a quiet takeaway in that part of the country."
Speaking for the defence, Mrs Martin said he was "utterly ashamed and embarrassed" and "horrified" by the way he had behaved.
"The lack of sophistication, the lack of any disguise are indicative of the desperation with which these offences were committed," she said.
"He had got himself involved in drink and drugs and with that comes the problem of paying for it."
"He had no way of paying it back. He was really quite terrified about what would happen."
Judge Hart also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the imitation firearm, plus the forfeiture of the stolen money.