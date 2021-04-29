Bristol Kill the Bill protests: Police release seven images
- Published
Police have released seven images of people they wish to identify following a protest in Bristol last month.
The images of seven men are part of an investigation into disorder during a 'Kill the Bill' protest on 26 March.
Ten people were arrested on the night and two were charged with public order offences, Avon and Somerset police say.
The force added it "fully respects" people's right to protest but it has "an obligation to act and hold people accountable for their actions".
The protest on 26 March, was the third mass gathering in Bristol in a week.
Hundreds of people marched in opposition to the government's Police and Crime Bill before stopping close to Bridewell Police Station.
Avon and Somerset Police said following the peaceful demonstration earlier in the day, the "atmosphere became increasingly hostile" when a "significant number of protesters" gathered in front of a police cordon.
Det Insp Mark Newbury, said officers were instructed to use protective clothing when "ammonia was smelt in the crowd" .
"At around 10pm items, including eggs and glass bottles, were thrown at officers and attempts were made to pull their shields, prompting them to disperse people," he said.
"As they attempted to move people on, officers faced unacceptable violence from a small number of people."
He said one officer was punched in the head while another was spat at in the face.
"Several were kicked either on the legs or shields and fireworks were also launched at them," he said.
"We fully respect the fundamental democratic right of being able to protest - but when incidents of disorder occur, we have an obligation to act and hold people accountable for their actions."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk