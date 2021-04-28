Covid fines: Bristol parties and Taunton lock-in broken up
Fines have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations after two house parties and a lock-in were broken up.
Avon and Somerset Police said fixed-penalty notices had been issued after incidents in Bristol and Taunton.
Inspector Ruth Gawler said the latest breaches were "blatant and deliberate".
In England, people are not currently allowed to gather indoors with anybody they do not live with, unless there is a legal exemption.
Avon and Somerset said its officers went to The Waggon pub in Taunton on 20 April following reports of a lock-in.
They could see a small number of people inside drinking and dancing, and issued seven fixed-penalty notices.
Three days later, in Alexandra Park in Redland, Bristol, six people, in their twenties were fined £800 each for organising a party of more than 15 people.
On the same evening, eight people were fined £200 when a house party was broken up in St Paul's Road.
'A selfish minority'
Insp Gawler said the "vast majority" of people were following lockdown rules but a small minority were "selfishly" breaking them.
"Enforcement through fines remains an option, especially for those responsible for the blatant and deliberate breaches we've been called out to deal with in recent days.
"We fully understand everyone is delighted by the easing of restrictions, but we continue to urge people to be cautious and follow the rules to limit the spread of Covid-19."
Avon and Somerset Police said it has received 55,000 Covid-19 breaches since the first lockdown in March 2020.
