Cumberland Basin: Homes approved for rail depot site
Plans to build 220 new apartments on an old empty railway sidings in Bristol, have been approved.
The development has been revised twice with the buildings' height reduced to between three and five storeys.
The vacant Ashton Rail Yard, next to the Festival Way cycle path off Clanage Road, was sold by Railtrack in 2013.
Members of Bristol City Council's development control committee were "unenthusiastic", but that there were "significant benefits" to the scheme.
The development site is viewed as a gateway to the council's proposed and controversial Western Harbour development.
Developer Vistry Partnerships said that 50% of the properties will be affordable housing.
An initial application, in 2020, featuring 253 units with a seven-storey and nine-storey building, was criticised by Historic England for spoiling views across the city from Ashton Court.
Some 180 objections in total were lodged regarding height and density, housing type, loss of green space, and impact on neighbours.
The plans were revised in December, with the tallest tower reduced to eight storeys.
A further 135 public objections forced developers back to the drawing board for the current proposals, submitted in March.
Historic England said that although their concerns regarding views had been addressed, they remained worried about the quality of the design.
At the development control committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors queried the transport strategy, as well as a plan to install gas powered heating on the site.
Councillor Stephen Clarke said he felt "unenthusiastic" about the application, but mentioned the site had been empty for a long time.
Councillor Fi Hance said that although she sympathised that "it's certainly not enhancing the heritage aspects of the area... there are significant benefits to be gained".
In approving the plans, councillors attached conditions to provide a heat strategy for determine how the development will meet the council's sustainable energy policy.
