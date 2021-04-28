Children of the 90s: Bristol's 'gift to medicine' turns 30

In the early 1990s, posters began to appear in GP surgeries, libraries and pharmacies across Bristol asking pregnant women to volunteer for a new study. More than 14,500 answered the call. Thirty years later, the Children's of the 90s study is the most detailed project of its kind anywhere in the world, with more than 2,200 scientific papers published using its data. Crucially, the huge amount of genetic material and statistics it possesses has come to the fore as the medical world tries to understand, and combat, Covid-19.