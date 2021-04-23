BBC News

Kill the Bill: Two men arrested after Bristol violence

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionWindows were smashed at Bridewell Police Station after violence broke out following a Kill the Bill march

Two more people have been arrested in connection with violence at a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were attacked and force vehicles damaged in the city on 21 March.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and arson after a mobile police station was damaged and remains in custody.

The other man, 23, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released under investigation.

A total of 44 people have so far been arrested in connection to the riot.

The force said a 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.