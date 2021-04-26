Bristol parents celebrate making connections as lockdown eases
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
New parents have shared their relief at being able to meet others for the first time as baby and toddler groups reopen.
Following the easing of lockdown in England, indoor events for young children are now allowed.
Bristol mother Jenna Todd Jones, 34, spent most of her pregnancy in isolation and has now taken her daughter to a group for the first time.
She said: "Having to wait to meet other people and feel that connection has been really, really hard.
"I just had to trust these one or two people who were telling me this or that is normal."
North Bristol Pop Up Play Village has welcomed back babies and toddlers and its owner Sarah Murphy said new parents need those "conversations that keep you sane".
She said: "You feel so lonely, and then you have the conversation with someone else and go, it's okay, we're all going through it at the same time. It's a sense of relief.
"For the mums who'd never been to any kind of class with their babies, it's like they didn't know how to socialise with them, because of course they wouldn't. A lot of those babies haven't met relatives."
Naomi Burns, 35, joined a class this week with her two-and-a-half year-old daughter Ailbhe and six-month-old son Rónán.
She said: "It's tough having a baby, and just sharing all those sleepless nights, feeding issues, all those little pieces is important.
"There's been a big focus on the school-age children and there's just not been the same focus on what the under-fives might have missed out on and how they might have been affected developmentally through this."
The government previously stated there was a higher transmission risk in baby and toddler groups, due to adults also being present, as opposed to nurseries and schools where children are without parents or carers.
'Isolation'
Dr Todd Jones said she spent a long time alone and unable to work during her pregnancy due to severe sickness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum.
"I struggled really badly and then when Kiri arrived we had no family or friends to support us, and were not able to casually go and see people. Isolation was a really big factor, if not the biggest factor, in it," she added.
Baby and toddler groups have been able to open from 12 April with strict hygiene measures in place, including social distancing, a maximum of 15 attendees - not including under-fives - with a completed risk assessment and adults wearing masks.
This has meant some local centres in the city, which rely on the work of volunteers, have had to remain closed.
The next relaxation of lockdown restrictions will take place no earlier than 17 May, when it's hoped six people or two households can meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors.